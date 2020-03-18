Pompeo blamed Russia for the killings of dozens of Turkish military

U.S. Secretary of state Mike Pompeo said that Russia was guilty in the death of the Turkish military. About it reports Reuters.

“We believe that Russia has killed dozens of Turkish soldiers during a military operation in Syria. We support Turkey as our ally in NATO,” he said.

This is the first time when Washington has directly accused Moscow of involvement in the deaths of Turkish soldiers.

In February, Turkey lost in Syria killed at least 62 soldiers, almost 100 soldiers were wounded, was destroyed a few dozen pieces of Turkish armored vehicles and shot down more than ten drones, including drums.