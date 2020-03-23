Pope Francis called for prayer for the deliverance of the world from coronavirus

Pope Francis called on all the heads of Christian churches and leaders of Christian communities together with all the believers to pray to God to rid the world of the pandemic of coronavirus. This was the Pontiff said during his Sunday sermon at the Vatican.

Joint prayer “our father” he proposed to hold at noon on March 25. “I invite all heads of churches and leaders of all Christian communities together with all Christians of various denominations pray to the most high, Almighty God, at the same time reading a prayer, which taught us that Jesus is our Lord,” the Pope said.

To the believers he addressed via livestream on the Internet from the papal library. For the first time he did it on March 8. Greeting broadcast information portal of the Vatican News.