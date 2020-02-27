Pope Francis has canceled mass due to disease

Thursday, February 27, the press service of the Vatican announced that Pope Francis refused to conduct mass in Rome for “minor ailments”. What exactly sick Pontiff, is not specified. The report said that the rest of the day doing Francis intends to do. He just chose to stay closer to the Vatican hotel “Santa Marta”, which has since then, as ascended the papal throne.

The news from the Vatican alarmed the Catholics. In Italy for a few days, panic reigns in the epidemic of the coronavirus COVID-19. He’s already identified at 528. Of these, 14 patients died. In the critical condition of the 35 patients.

However, in Rome it was revealed only three cases of infection with coronavirus. All three patients recovered.

A day earlier, on February 26, the Catholics were Ash Wednesday. Francis held a service at the Vatican. Many drew attention to the fact that 83-year-old Pontiff was coughing and often blew his nose into a handkerchief. After the mass, the Pope rode in his “popemobile” in St. Peter’s square. He stopped several times to shake the hands of the believer, and even kissed a baby. Is unlikely to be the Pontiff was to do it, knowing that he may have the coronavirus. However, other priests did not kiss traditionally it is the papal ring and hugged him, as is usually the case.

