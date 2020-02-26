Pornhub and Youporn among the porn sites favorite of millennials

The millennials do not hide, they consume porn. But what are their favorite sites ? This is what the survey reveals.

The millennials have it all balanced ! Frequency, conditions, and favorite sites, we know everything about their consumption of porn. MCE TV tells you more !

A new study has just been dropped off ! You will understand that it is porn it is all about. More specifically, its use by millennials. Yes, young people of 18 to 34 year olds are so fond of x-rated films. And that, they do not hide. Thus, in a recent survey, they are entrusted on their habits. Expect to be surprised !

It is, therefore, YouGov , which conducted the exclusive survey. Thus, the millennials have spoken. First of all, nearly 70% of them think that sexuality is still a taboo topic in France. Yet, the French are big consumer of porn movies. Thus, 63% of respondents reported having already visionne. It is necessary to say that nowadays, its access is very simple.

Among the generation Z, 1 young on 5 think that porn has a negative impact on his sex life.https://t. co/0w7wvpuZ6D | Study @YouGovFrance via @LADN_EU #RealTime #Omnibus #Millennials #porn #sex pic.twitter.com/5eBEoTUEHg — YouGov France (@YouGovFrance) February 25, 2020

The millennials have to say about their consumption of porn

The study does not stop there. So, the young people also revealed what were their favorite sites. It is therefore Youporn that tops the list. In the second place, we can now Pornhub. Despite the success of american sites, the millennials French remain faithful to the local production. We, therefore, find Jacquie and Michel in the third position. Marc Drocel and Brazzers come so close the ranking.

According to the survey, millennials male would be bigger consumers than women. Thus, nearly 80% of them have admitted to having ever watched a porn movie as compared to less than 50% for women. In addition, these video enthusiasts X, two-thirds say they watch at least 1 time per week.