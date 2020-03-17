Pornhub Premium is free in France during the confinement !

Share on Facebook

Pornhub France following the model of Italy. The platform olé olé is offering its premium subscription to the French, in this period of coronavirus.

Pornhub treats its French-speaking community. The giant of the porn industry offers one month free premium in France, following the containment. A new who is going to enjoy it some. MCE TV says it all.

It looks like the containment is good. In fact, Pornhub has decided to offer its option premium to the French.

What spend a little bit of a good time, in this period of epidemic covid-19. After Italy, so it is up to France to take advantage of this option in any free.

The giant Pornhub has indeed announced on 17 march. Either, immediately after the speech of Emmanuel Macron on the containment.

Thanks to Pornhub Premium, members have access to new content in 4K, or even in virtual reality ! And then, they do have more ads up.

Of what take full advantage of the platform content. All of them, without having to pay 9,99 € per month.

Pornhub: the giant follows the movement of other platforms

Blow of com of master for the platform. Aria, CM Pornhub has said on Twitter : ” in light of the numerous quarantines, we had extended [the trial offer premium] a month for our friends in France ! “.

Then, she concluded her message of ” courage, France ! “. It is also an opportunity for you to discover the first movie non porn Pornhub !

We may say, the giants of the streaming does not skimp on the means to appease their fans, in this period of confinement. Well, yes, other services such as Canal+ has offered free content to pass the time at home.

Earlier, the giant of the x had already unlocked this offer to the Italians. Therefore, it is not impossible that he do the same in other countries, if containment is there a.

After the end of the trial period Pornhub surely hopes to build customer loyalty. After all, it is possible that some will meet this offer, and continue their subscription after the confinement.