Pornhub produced his first film, and this is not a porn !

Pornhub, the giant of streaming porn has just produced a documentary of a different kind. A film that puts afro-americans in the spotlight.

Pornhub has just launched its 1st film. Finally, it will be a different kind than her business. In fact, it isa documentary taking place in the world of strip clubs lesbian. MCE TV says it all.

Pornhub has been strong. The giant of the streaming olé olé has produced a documentary film : Shakedown. Don’t worry so, it is not yet another movie x. they will follow the shopkeepers of strip clubs lesbian.

An ambitious film, in sum, that offers us a Pornhub. It must be said that the firm has many times shown its commitment. In particular, in ecology. Remember, the duo of actors x LeoLulu had turned into a spot for the ecology.

This time, Pornhub is thus tries to the genre of the docu. It is so immersive thatyou’ll find the upside of these clubs, stripping lesbian. Because yes, the clientele of these clubs is almost feminine. It tells you more.

Shakedown: the 1st movie non-porn Pornhub

Pornhub aqua regia. With his documentary, produced by filmmaker Leilah Weinraub, the platform proves that she is not only talented in the cinema x. ” there is a good opportunity at this time to present a film in the art space, there is more openness to diversity and to the content, and another kind of narrative “, so he told his producer at the Variety.

Shakedown will therefore sign up in a very sex-positive. The film is also before the lesbian women of the black community, very little represented. Thus, this last hope to touch a bit more the fairer sex. Finally, let us recall that women represent 29% of the users on Pornhub.

According to the website, this film is part of ” a general commitment is broader […] to provide support to all forms of art “. That’s not a problem. If this film interests you, you should know that it is already available on Pornhub. But hurry, because at the end of the month of march, iTunes will resume the hand on it.