PornHub released its first documentary film

A scene from the movie “Shakedown”. Photo: twitter.com/leilah_weinraub

One of the most popular porn sites in the world PornHub releases first documentary. The company was exclusively told Variety.

PornHub will show a documentary film “Shakedown” from the Director and conceptual artist Leyla Weinraub. The film is about the strange women and men from lesbian strip clubs in Los Angeles (USA). It is based on the videos that Weinraub rented for 15 years.

“Shakedown” offers “a humorous, sensitive and informative look at the vibrant subculture”.

This step puts the digital giant, the site which last year recorded 42 billion, in line with other streamers, seeking to expand the audience. Very Weinraub this picture especially hopes to attract female users Pornhub.

This film is part of the General obligation Pornhub support the arts. We want to be perceived as a platform that can be used by artists and creators. We saw that artists upload to the site content, for example, may not find place on YouTube or Vimeo that does not allow nudity. For the us premiere of the feature film is the first time” – said the Director of the brand, Pornhub Alex Klein.

The film, which is a distributor for Grasshopper will be streamed for free on Pornhub during the month of March. Then it will show on the channel Criterion, and in the summer the picture will be available in the iTunes store.

