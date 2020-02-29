Pornokanal in Russia: the celebration of carnival people showed video 18+

By Maria Batterbury

Порноскандал в России: на праздновании Масленицы людям показали видео 18+

In Primorye during Shrovetide festivities the participants showed gay scenes. Eyewitness videos then post it in social networks. We will remind, earlier in the kindergarten Perm, decided to celebrate Shrove Tuesday, including a song about vodka, beer and wine.

It is noteworthy that the video showed directly on the administration building of the Mikhailovsky district.

The police found that the incident involved some individuals who “by the illegal action was unauthorized access and reproduce the specified clip”.

“Law enforcement officers carried out checks on this fact”, — stated in the message of the government district.

Screen video

Maria Batterbury

Maria Batterbury
