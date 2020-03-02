Portsmouth vs Arsenal: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

Portsmouth vs Arsenal. Prediction for the FA Cup match (March 2, 2020)

On Monday, March 2, in the 1/8 finals of the FA Cup, Portsmouth will play against Arsenal – we offer our forecast for this meeting.

Portsmouth

Portsmouth currently lives in League 1, the third most important division of English football. The team plays there pretty well. Today it takes the third place and has good chances of upgrading.

In the current FA Cup, Portsmouth has already left out of the tournament teams such as Harrogate Town (2: 1), Altrincham (2: 1), Fleetwood Town (2: 1) and Barnsley (4: 2 )

Arsenal

“Gunners” are not the best season in their history. This week they lost their last chance to break into the Champions League, losing to Olympiacos in their Europa League match in their home arena.

In the championship of England “Arsenal” is gradually recovering. In the Premier League, the London club did not lose in the last seven rounds, winning in four of them. Thanks to this successful segment, Arsenal climbed to tenth place in the standings.

In the FA Cup, the Gunners have already passed Leeds United (1: 0) and Bournemouth (2: 1).

Statistics

In all four cup matches of Portsmouth , the forecast was “total over 2.5”.

Portsmouth have won their last ten official games in a row at home.

In the FA Cup , Arsenal have won 10 of their last 11 away matches.

In the previous ten guest cup matches of Arsenal, the bet “total over 2.5” was played.

Forecast

Both teams are now scoring pretty well. “Portsmouth” has not lost in their native walls for a long time, regularly differing. Arsenal is a class higher and must also realize its capabilities in an attack.

Our forecast – both will score for 1.86 in 1x BC