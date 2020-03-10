Portsmouth vs Fleetwood live stream for the First League

Portsmouth vs Fleetwood. Forecast for the match of the First League (March 10, 2020)

Portsmouth – Fleetwood: what to choose?

Portsmouth accepts Fleetwood March 10, read our forecast. Will guests be able to beat the opponent in the table?

Portsmouth

“Portsmouth” is in the zone of increase in class, on the sixth line. The club scored excellent shape, and among the best points in the home walls. In the FA Cup, he lost to Arsenal with a score of 0: 2, but the previous home game in the regular season ended positively – 3-0 against Rochdale.

Roman Curtis scored 11 times already.

Fleetwood

Fleetwood, like today’s adversary, is going well in the season, ranking among the seven strongest. On the road, the “black and red” did not lose for five games, although they could only score five goals in this period of time. Over the weekend, they shared points with Blackpool (0-0), without having distinguished themselves.

The assets of Patrick Madden 15 successful shots.

Statistics

Fleetwood scored five goals in five past away games.

“Portsmouth” at home won ten of the last 11 matches.

Portsmouth have not lost at home this season.

Forecast

In our opinion, the victory in today’s match will be won by the host. The hosts are in great shape, and even at home they play quite well. It is the stadium factor that will play an important role, away guests do not look the best

Our forecast is the victory of Portsmouth for 2.10 in BC 1xBet.