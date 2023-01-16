Post-pandemic, the wedding industry is making a strong comeback

Spread the love

The wedding industry in Ontario has suffered losses of more than $780 million in 2020, due to the pandemic.

More and more couples are planning weddings on a small scale committee due to higher prices for fabric, ceremonies and services, but demand is at an all-time high, according to the industry.

After restrictions facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic, wedding businesses say they have experienced demand like never before.

The industry is now thriving at a very rapid pace due to the last few years of shutdowns, says Teale Malek, manager of Canada's Bridal Show, a bridal show being held this weekend in Toronto.

“Companies working in the industry have gone from zero to 100 miles per hour. —Teale Malek, Head of Canada's Bridal Show

According to Teale Malek, many wedding businesses are still facing numerous delays due to the pandemic. However, with a higher cost of living, celebrations cost more as well. An average wedding could cost close to $50,000, whereas in previous years such an event could cost between $30,000 and $40,000.

Organizers have to charge more for food and drink, flowers to decorate, DJ. Everything went up [and] everyone had to raise their prices to be able to survive, Ms. Malek continues.

If this price increase does not prevent couples from getting married , however, she pushes them to organize smaller celebrations, with 50 to 100 guests, she explains.

Cheyanna and her fiancé plan to get married next year.

So says Cheyanna Sammy, who got engaged on Christmas Day and plans to get married next year. next. I want a small number of guests because some of my friends got married during the lockdown with a maximum of 50 or 60 people and these are the most beautiful weddings I've seen, she says, specifying that she will watch out for expenses for your own wedding.

For her part, Karen Carrington, stylist for David's Bridal wedding dress store in Toronto, points out that the prices of materials have increased due to inflation, especially satin, lace and silk. embroidery. However, she decided not to raise the selling price of her dresses. We understand that women are on a budget, so we make sure to sell dresses at affordable prices for women to buy, she says.

Karen Carrington's sales have dropped 30% during the pandemic.

Ms Carrington, whose sales have plummeted 30% during the pandemic, hopes the return of shows like this will help businesses replenish their coffers. It is very important, this type of event, because in January and February, it is like Christmas for the wedding industry. Women are excited, so sales increase.

Same story for Christopher Romano, CEO of entertainment company Bongo & B Entertainment, which offers musical and dance performances at weddings. During the pandemic, his business dropped by 90%, he says. We have been decimated […] and we have had to postpone hundreds of weddings.

However, the year 2022 marked a comeback, he continues. People were calling us two weeks before the wedding to ask for a violinist, it was a bit of a panic […], but we survived, he rejoices, happy that business is picking up.

According to insurance company Hello Safe, the wedding industry in Ontario suffered losses of more than $780 million in 2020.

With information from Andréane Williams and CBC