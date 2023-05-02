Post-traumatic shock: the mental state of an ex-serviceman at the heart of his murder trial

Spread the love

The prosecutor Me Matthieu Rochette carries a box in anticipation of the trial. He is followed by the defense lawyer, Me Pierre Gagnon.

Martin Lévesque admits he shot Patricia Sirois, killing the mother of the family in front of the horrified eyes of her two young children, in Saint-Raymond de Portneuf, in September 2021.

In his opening statement, the prosecutor told the jury that the defendant was going to present a defense of not being responsible, on the basis of mental disorder.

Our claim is that he was very well able to tell the difference between good and evil, insisted Me Matthieu Rochette, who represents the Crown.

During the selection of the jury, the candidates were asked if they knew anyone who had suffered post-traumatic shock.

L' mental state of Lévesque, an ex-soldier, will therefore be at the heart of the debate since the testimonies of psychiatric experts are announced.

Before arriving at the psychiatric expert opinions , the jurors will be confronted with the dramatic circumstances of the death of the 35-year-old mother, who lived on the same street as the accused.

Patricia Sirois was a special education teacher.

Me Rochette has informed the jury that he will present in evidence the 911 call made by the victim. It will be hard to listen to, the prosecutor warned.

The woman was hit by six bullets, including in the head, as she passed by the residence of Martin Lévesque and his wife, Guylaine Laflamme.

According to the account given by the prosecution attorney, the children can be heard on the emergency call screaming as the defendant's spouse curses and insults the dispatcher.

Martin Lévesque and Guylaine Laflamme allegedly consumed alcohol for much of the day of the murder. The events took place in the middle of the evening, in a rural area.

Police officer Danny Godin is the first witness in Martin Lévesque's trial. The forensic identification technician from the Sûreté du Québec presents the photographs he took at the scene of the tragedy.

< p class="e-p">At the time of the tragedy, the victim's spouse, himself a soldier, was on a mission in Latvia.