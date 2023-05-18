Post-traumatic stress dissected at the trial of Martin Lévesque

Spread the love

Martin Lévesque during his interrogation.

The profession that Martin Lévesque was part of in the military is among the most at risk for post-traumatic stress disorder, explained an expert witness at the trial of this retired soldier accused of murder.

Psychiatrist Mathieu Bilodeau, who specializes in the treatment of veterans, testifies at the request of the defense. Martin Lévesque, who killed Patricia Sirois in September 2021 in Saint-Raymond de Portneuf, pleads not criminally responsible on account of mental disorder.

Psychiatrist Mathieu Bilodeau practices with veterans in a specialized clinic in Quebec.

According to Dr. Bilodeau, an assessment conducted with a group of combat engineers upon their return of a mission had shown that half of them suffered from post-traumatic stress.

In the general military population, this rate is approximately 10 %, believes the specialist, who did not treat the accused.

Martin Lévesque, who was a combat engineer, retired from the Canadian Armed Forces in 2014 after serving in missions in Afghanistan and Haiti, among others.

Martin Lévesque on the evening of his arrest.

Psychiatrist Bilodeau explained to the jury the different mechanisms of post-traumatic shock.

Martin Lévesque's lawyer is particularly interested in the episodes of dissociation experienced by people with this syndrome.

Dr. Bilodeau indicated that alcohol consumption may contribute.

In cross-examination, Dr. Bilodeau agreed that psychiatry is not an exact science.

His testimony goes to continue Thursday.

The defense lawyer has already announced that the witness who will be heard after the psychiatrist Bilodeau will be the accused himself.

Me Pierre Gagnon advised the jury that Martin Lévesque will then address what he experienced during his missions and that he will say things that are difficult to hear.

According to Me Gagnon, the objective is to demonstrate the existence of trauma that Lévesque may have suffered during his assignments abroad.