Posted a video about the continuation of the post-apocalyptic Thriller a Quiet place

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Опубликовано видео о продолжении постапокалиптического триллера Тихое место

In a network there was video on the continuation of the horror film “the Quiet place”, the shooting of which has already been completed.

“Silent place 2″ begins where we left it. The entire security system destroyed, and the heroes are forced to flee and start all over again”, – said the Director John Krasinski on the second part of the post-apocalyptic Thriller.

The family continues to fight for life in complete silence. After colliding with beings in their own house, they will find themselves face to face with the horrors of the outside world. Stepping into the unknown, the family discovers that the creatures who hunt by sound, is not the only threat outside of a safe place.

Their roles will be back, Emily blunt, Noah Joop and Milly Simmonds. Also in the film will star Cillian Murphy and Brian Tyree Henry.

The premiere of the film “Silent place 2” is scheduled in Ukraine on 19 March 2020. Dubbed the trailer can be viewed here.

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
