Posted a video about the continuation of the post-apocalyptic Thriller a Quiet place

In a network there was video on the continuation of the horror film “the Quiet place”, the shooting of which has already been completed.

“Silent place 2″ begins where we left it. The entire security system destroyed, and the heroes are forced to flee and start all over again”, – said the Director John Krasinski on the second part of the post-apocalyptic Thriller.

The family continues to fight for life in complete silence. After colliding with beings in their own house, they will find themselves face to face with the horrors of the outside world. Stepping into the unknown, the family discovers that the creatures who hunt by sound, is not the only threat outside of a safe place.

Their roles will be back, Emily blunt, Noah Joop and Milly Simmonds. Also in the film will star Cillian Murphy and Brian Tyree Henry.

The premiere of the film “Silent place 2” is scheduled in Ukraine on 19 March 2020. Dubbed the trailer can be viewed here.

