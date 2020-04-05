Posted : Franck Gastambide explodes 15 million views with his series of rap !

Share on Facebook

The director Franck Gastambide is at the peak of happiness, the series Validated is a true cardboard is has already 15 million vuees !

The director and actor Franck Gastambide was delighted with the success of the series posted on Instagram ! In fact, the man posted a message on his social networks… MCE TV tells you more !

“More than 15 million views 😳 ! I don’t even know what to say except that you can not imagine the strength that you provide to us for the season 2 of Validated! Thank you and THANK you ! “ Thus wrote the director of the series ! A publication Instagram that people have loved it ! Indeed, thee mail has already thousands of likes on the social network ! The comments are also very many !

And the least we can say is that the internet users are pleased that a season 2 Validated see the light of day ! MCE TV you have, therefore, selected a few comments all the more excited as each other !

Validated : users are eager to watch season 2

Internet users commented in mass the publication of Franck Gastambide ! Indeed, cn recent are at the peak of happiness to know that a season 2 of Validated will be alive and well on the day !

“This series is just incredible ! Bravo to you, Franck Gastambide ! I’m so looking forward to season 2 ! “” But what a happiness this series ! I devoured during this confinement ! Looking forward to the season 2 and even 3 ! “

Or even : ” Best news of the day ! I hope that the filming of season 2 of Validated will begin from the end of the confinement ! This is my series of the moment… She is really at the top ! You’re awesome as a director Franck Gastambide ! “

And we can read on the social network’s director ! Thus, we suggest that you refer to the publication in question below !