Posted: Franck Gastambide explodes the 10 million views with his series !

A nice record for Franck Gastambide ! The director of the series Validated, broadcast on CANAL+, has surpassed 10 million views !

A record he can be proud of. The series Validated, produced by Franck Gastambide comes to exceed the 10 million views. MCE TV says it all.

This is THE new event series from CANAL+. Release on march 20 last, Validated applies to the screen. And so this is a real hit.

Created by Franck Gastambide, the series has already exceeded 10 million views... Just 8 days after its release on the screens. Never seen before !

A beautiful record that was quick to announce the director on Twitter. Instead, read.

He thus wrote : ” In only 8 days .. It is amazing 🙏🏻 ! THANK you #RestezChezVous #PrenezSoinDeVous #validated “. A nice gift in these difficult times.

A tender message widely praised by its community on the social networks. It is necessary to say that the series is a hit ! Never a series had all the cardstock, a few days after its release. That is to say.

For those of you who have followed the adventures of Apache, embodied by the rapper Hatik, know that a season 2 is already planned. And it is the filmmaker himself who announced it !

Committed, season 1 proved a massive hit, a season 2 announced !

In the Box to Questions of CANAL+, Franck Gastambide has a big announcement. It has confirmed that a season 2 was already signed with the encrypted string. Of what to delight the fans. ” We are very advanced on the writing of season 2 that we should run this summer “.

And to add : ” there are guests very prestigious who have already given their verbal agreement to be in the series. It will be great. We turn this summer “.

“It’s going to be the arrival of a character very strong so. And a theme in the era of time. It was already very, very excited “, he added, this time at Allociné. We can therefore expect a whole new storyline… And the new dramas.

For those who have not had the time to discover Validated, be aware that the first episode is available for free on MyCanal, the online platform of CANAL+. That is, the channel broadcasts so clear until Tuesday 31 march. Don’t wait !

At casting, we found Hatik, Sabrina Ouazani, Franck Gastambide. But also Hakim Jemili, or even Adel Bencherif. So you have no excuse to discover, therefore, the new original creation of CANAL+.

We promise you that you will love it. Rap, money, love, rivalry… All the themes are discussed in the series. Don’t wait any longer.

As a reminder, CANAL+ offers an exclusive offer for under 26 years of age. A subscription to $ 9.99/month !