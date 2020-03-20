Posted: Franck Gastambide has struggled to convince MacTyer
The series to be “Validated” by Franck Gastambide landed on Canal + ! But Mac Tyer did not accept result of play in it !
This confinement period has just started and you have already nothing more to watch on tv ? Don’t panic !
The pitch ? This is the story of Clément Hatik, said, ” Akash “, a young man just starting out in the rap. We will follow therefore the evolution of the rapper in this world !
There will be ten episodes of half an hour, during which the tele-viewers will be able to discover the behind-the-scenes of the music most popular in France.
Franck Gastambide brings us into a world of the clash, buzz, drug ! These ingredients will be the key to success ?
“VALIDATED “, THE SERIES OF FRANCK GASTAMBIDE
Also, many rappers will make an appearance in the series. One can notably find Soprano, Kool Shen, or even Lacrim ! Heavy !
Also, Franck Gastambide was assigned to ” TV Program ” :
“Lacrim who had heard of the series came directly talk to me on Instagram. With Soprano, it was all simple ! “
The beautiful world ! But Franck Gastambide has found that one of the participants had had some reluctance to participate in the series ! In fact, it is Mac Tyer !
“Mac Tyer, he had made an a priori positive about the series but was worried about how I was going to treat it” Fortunately, he has come to accept the challenge !
The actor and director is also entrusted on the choice of the main actor, Clement Hatik ! A choice that has been able to surprise him ! But the result was worth the shot !
“A video of Hatik arrived on my desk. I saw in this boy, my hero. A guy with a charisma out of standard and capabilities of rapper indisputable “
Moreover, he also told that thees debut as an actor have been complicated for the young man :
“Rehearsals, it was less simple ! In fact, he had never played. There was a lot of work “
One thing is for sure, we can’t wait to see the result !