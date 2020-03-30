Posted: Hatik explodes all of the digits from the output of the series rap !

Share on Facebook

The star of the new series rap, Validated, Hatik has become a real phenomenon. As well, the rapper is required with numbers was phenomenal.

Rapper turned actor, Hatik imposes its style in all areas. Since the release of the series rap, Validated, it explodes all the numbers and climb in the charts. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z !

The talented Franck Gastambide has struck again ! With its new series rap, the director was then put everyone of agreement.

Available from the 20th of march on Canal +, Validated is a real hit.

Also, to the delight of fans, a second season is already being written.

However, the series is not only a success for Franck Gastambide.

Hatik, rapper and actor and principal is Validated, then took the full force of the fallen positive of his performance.

Just a few days after the release of the series, the rapper has seen its numbers explode.

Hatik rises in power after the release of Validated

Young rapper, Yvelines, Hatik, then, has gained popularity crazy.

On Twitter, the page of the Kultur has made a turn of its figures. ” The streams of Hatik explode since the release of Validated “.

“The number of listeners on Spotify then has quadrupled, going from 200 thousand to 800 thousand in 10 days ! “.

“His latest mixtape continues to climb the charts and has done a good of 12 places in the Top Albums France ! “.

On Instagram, the rapper has taken to welcome newcomers. ” Welcome to all the new friends. More than 200 thousand in 1 week, my mother is shocked ! “.

One thing is for sure, Hatik has not finished to be talked about.