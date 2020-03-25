Potap and MOZGI group dedicated a song to quarantine (video)

Producer and artist Potapov, released earlier song about the quarantine, together with a group MOZGI introduced a new track about the limitations during coronavirus No Hugs, No Kisses (“No hugs, no kisses”). The authors of the compositions became Alexey Potapenko and Alexey Zavgorodniy (Positive).

“The Quarantine regime change and this is already happening. We hope for the better! But there are things that we absolutely miss you” — written by Potap in Instagram, introducing a new song.

