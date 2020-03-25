Potap and MOZGI group dedicated a song to quarantine (video)

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Потап с группой MOZGI посвятили песню карантину (видео)

Producer and artist Potapov, released earlier song about the quarantine, together with a group MOZGI introduced a new track about the limitations during coronavirus No Hugs, No Kisses (“No hugs, no kisses”). The authors of the compositions became Alexey Potapenko and Alexey Zavgorodniy (Positive).

The Quarantine regime change and this is already happening. We hope for the better! But there are things that we absolutely miss you” — written by Potap in Instagram, introducing a new song.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article