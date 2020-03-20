Potap has released a new song Quarantine

Потап выпустил новую песню Карантин

Rapper and producer Potap (Potapenko Oleksii) in light of recent events in the fashion industry, presented a new song “Quarantine”.

“I decided to add positive essences in a society shrouded in stress and panic, and released his musical version of “All is well”. We, creative people, very subtly feel the situation – and personally I’m talking about a future in which we will remember everything that happens, like a bad dream,” wrote the musician under the video.

In the video, the captain sings the song in an empty theater.

Earlier, the captain released the song “the Constant”, which he dedicated to Nastya Kamenskih.

Recall, the Duo Balaklava Blues unveiled video Hand in Hand on hand washing during the quarantine.

