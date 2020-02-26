Potap spanked Katya Osadchaya, Yuri Gorbunov revenge (video)

Ukrainian singer and producer Potap (Potapenko Oleksii), which previously showed the dance with Nastya Kamenskih song “Girl”, slapped below the belt TV presenter Katya Osadchaya.

Video “Royal splatty” appeared in the public Potap and on the pages of fans.

On one of the videos Potap slaps the Osadchaya, appear indignant Yury Gorbunov and Nastya Kamensky. After that Humpbacks slaps Kamensky. Also on a similar video appeared Nadia Dorofeeva and Yuri Tkach.

Note that the song MOZGI “Girl” became very popular (scored a million hits), and “Royal slap” the practice of many users of social networks Instagram and TikTok.

Recall that in this song the captain has described his life with Nastya Kamenskih. She confessed musician, making him dinner in one apron.

