Pregnant Antonina papernaya first showed a two year old daughter eve (photos)

Беременная Антонина Паперная впервые показала двухлетнюю дочь Еву (фото)

The eldest daughter of people’s artist of Ukraine Olga Sumskaya Antonina papernaya, expecting second child, first showed a two year old daughter eve. Together with her husband, Russian actor Vladimir Agrichem and the baby they graced the cover of gloss, and also gave the family an interview with the Russian magazine Hello.

Tonya is posing in a modest white dress with star print accentuates its rounded shape. Vladimir, in a denim jacket, holding eve. The first photo with a grown daughter, Tonya, who does not advertise personal life, has shared on his page in Instagram.

“Today, my daughter is the main success of my life”, — said in an interview with Aglic.

Recall, Tonya and Vladimir have been together for five years. Soon their family will have a second child. The gender of a baby’s parents do not advertise.

Maria Batterbury

