Pregnant daughter Olga Sumy bared belly (photo)

The eldest daughter of people’s artist of Ukraine Olga Sumskaya Antonina papernaya, expecting second child, he shared his emotions in anticipation of the baby. She told me that she feels now and how he feels himself. According to Tony, due to “hormonal changes” her body sometimes behaves unexpectedly.

The emotional state on a mega level. Can I cry from the fact that the house was not Apple and to laugh just looking into the distance and remembering something (from the looks this process a little strange” — written by Tonya on his page on Instagram under a photo on which poses with a pregnant bare belly.

She says that now configures itself on the positive, watching movies and cartoons.

“A movie…a movie I watch only funny and preferably with not very strong meaning, and it is better just cartoons” — wrote the actress.

We will remind, 29-the summer Antonina is married to 37-year-old Russian actor Vladimir Agrichem. The couple are raising two year old daughter eve. Starry family together for the first time posed for the cover of a glossy magazine.

On the second pregnancy Tonya said network, post a photo with a rounded tummy. Waiting for someone and when the baby was born, she said.

In show business, are expected this year, the baby boom: for the first time will become a mother star “Women’s quarter” Faith Cecelia, the second child waiting for the singer Jamal, and family Taras poplars and singer Alyosha will be the third baby.

Photo https://www.instagram.com/tonya_papernaya

