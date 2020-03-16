Pregnant ex-beauty Queen fell from the wall between USA and Mexico, and crashed

Former beauty Queen from Guatemala broke down the wall between Mexico and the United States and died. This publication reports The Mirror.

Tuesday, February 10, 19-year-old former chief beauty of his hometown Estefani Miriam Giron Moon tried to climb over the metal wall on the border of Mexico and the United States to illegally cross the border. The woman slipped and fell from seven-meter height. She received injuries incompatible with life.

The moon was in her eighth month of pregnancy. Doctors urgently held her caesarean section, but was unable to save the child.

26-year-old partner moon Delver the Yisrael Diaz Garcia was an eyewitness to the incident and notified the border patrol immediately after its fall.

The representative of the border and the US customs service’s mark Morgan spoke out against smugglers who help migrants to illegally enter the territory of a foreign country. “The smugglers quickly left them alone in the dark, allowing them to make the final steps in the journey itself. When they tried to climb on the wall, the husband could do nothing but watch as his pregnant wife falls. It’s very tragic. The sad thing is, this tragedy could have been prevented. Don’t listen to smugglers. They don’t care about you and are willing to leave you to die.”