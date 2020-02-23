Pregnant girlfriend, Elon musk allowed the child to choose their gender

Pregnant girl founder Tesla and SpaceX Elon musk Claire Elise Boucher, also known as the singer Grimes, said that will allow your child to choose their gender identity. She wrote about this on his page in Twitter.

So, the question users, boy or girl waiting for the woman, she named the baby neutral pronoun “they.”

Thus, according to her, the parents would not drive the child into the framework, if he did not feel representative of their biological sex.

In January 2019 31-year-old Claire Elise Boucher announced that she was pregnant from the Mask. The couple said that he had chosen for the baby an unusual name that is not approved close. The Mask has five children from a previous marriage.