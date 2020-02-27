“Pregnant” Iryna Fedyshyn asks for help from a nutritionist

Popular singer Iryna Fedyshyn that after the publication of photos in a swimsuit on vacation suspected pregnancy, asked for podmoshie to the fans. She has published on his page in Instagram new photo in a swimsuit, showing a slender figure and admitted that she wants to lose weight. Perhaps the artist was unable to resist the treats at a hotel in the United Arab Emirates, where the family spent holidays. And now wants rid of extra pounds. She admitted that he is looking for a fitness trainer, nutritionist and motivator to get in shape.

“Girls, have you decided what gift would like to receive on 8 Martha? I — personal fitness coach, motivator and nutritionist rolled into one! Who knows people write to me in private” (location — Lviv)… Well, I’m serious,” the singer wrote.

Fans of Irina in response peppered her with compliments, noting that she looked great and to lose weight she doesn’t need.

Even on vacation she adhered to a healthy diet and doing yoga.

And her daughter Kamenskih during a vacation in Mexico not only actively trained together with Potap, but we jog.

