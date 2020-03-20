Pregnant Jamal has shown how spending time in quarantine

Беременная Джамала показала, как проводит время на карантине

Singer Jamal, called informed not to panic and to follow the rules of quarantine, showed what the time limits due to the coronavirus. Actress expecting second child, spends time at home with her husband Bekir, the son of the Emir and home pet. Jamal believes that in the current situation is just to love and be with the family.

“Take care of Doug on the other and to be human. Today, there are “strangers” and “it is very far away and will not affect us”. Stay home! The only clear way out now is quarantine. All afraid, afraid of uncertainty, annoyed by everything, absolutely everything to lose financially. The most important thing is to stay healthy and alive! Keep this in mind” — written by Jamal on his page on Instagram and was asked to respect those who need to go to work.

In his free time, Jamal also writes new songs and performs cover songs for fans on the network. “What could be better for a musician than to play music that inspires?”, — says the singer.

And singer Slava Kaminska decided to start baking cakes.

