Pregnant Jamal spoke about the difficulties quarantined (photos)

The winner of “Eurovision” Jamal, expecting second child, conducting a quarantine at home with her husband and son Emir. The singer says that was tired to rest and can not get used to the lack of activities. When she was waiting for the eldest son, worked hard, played sports, swam in the pool. Even an interview with “FACTS” shortly before the birth of the baby was appointed to the sports club.

The singer posted a photo to Instagram, showing the growing tummy and talked about their feelings during the second pregnancy.

“Most of this pregnancy I have been active. And now I find it hard to slow down and spend all the time at home. Many say: “Expecting a baby? Class! Relax, lie, have fun.“ I’m not used to this”, writes Jamal in Instagram.

Quarantined she continues to make music, organizes concerts online, presenting covers. JHA also involved in sports at home, if you allow “human spring”.

But there are some difficulties in the last months of pregnancy.

“I have two difficulties: sleep (I can’t comfortably lie down) and dry skin! Are you stretching like a balloon and I think, nowhere else. In first pregnancy I paid much attention to skin care, because I was very afraid of stretch marks”, says Jamal, and notes that she managed to avoid skin problems.

Also, the singer was supported by all future mothers. Indeed, in a pandemic they have to especially take care of yourself.

“I wish you health to absolutely everyone! But right now, I want to especially support those who are in position! After all, we know what a difficult job to take care of a Man!!!”, wished Jamal.

Recently Jamal spoke about his childhood in the Crimea, as she helped her parents and ran to the sea.

