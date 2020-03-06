Pregnant Katy Perry and Orlando bloom postponed the wedding due to coronavirus (photo)

Katy Perry, which on 5 March declared that waiting for the firstborn from her fiance Orlando bloom, was forced to postpone the wedding. American singer and British actor planned to marry in June in Japan. However, due to the outbreak in this country of coronavirus (which could leave viewers without the Olympics) celebration, it was decided to cancel indefinitely.

According to official data, the number of cases in the country exceeds 1,000. However, the real figures may be much higher.

According to the source People, the wedding was planned to invite 150 people. 35-year-old Katie liked the idea to go to the altar pregnant. The bride and groom were delighted that all the details of the ceremony agreed. However, due to coronavirus plans had to be broken. Now the couple wants to wait and see how the situation will develop. It is possible that in the end they get married in the USA, abandoning the exotic.

43-year-old bloom, star of films “pirates of the Caribbean” and “Lord of the rings”, proposed to Perry on Valentine’s Day last year.

Originally, they planned to get married in the winter of 2019. So this is the second delay.

