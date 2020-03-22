Pregnant Katy Perry enjoyed the delicious pickles

Беременная Кэти Перри аппетитно полакомилась солеными огурцами

Popular singer Katy Perry showed, how are the members of her household routine during pregnancy.

35-year-old star, who is awaiting the birth of our first son, has listened to the recommendations of the who and is at home during a pandemic coronavirus.

So, on his page in Instagram the actress posted a photo, which will realize a future mother.

In the picture of Katy without make-up and styling in a rumpled sweatshirt and sweatpants pictured while eating pickles.

“What day is it”, signed funny the singer, which, apparently, has feasted on a half jars of pickles.

Fans praised as “home” photo of a celebrity.

“Time for cucumbers!”, “I now also wanted”, “Typical whims of pregnant women,” wrote in the comments followers of the singer.

