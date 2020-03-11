Pregnant star wrestling has excited the fans are showing huge Boobs

American star wrestling Nikki Bella, who is now in her 18th week of pregnancy, has shared with fans of racy photos.

36-year-old athlete decided to tell fans about how her body is changing during pregnancy. She has published in social networks picture, which hands covering bare Breasts. In the comments to the photo, Nikki said that her “Breasts had become enormous.”

Nikki Bella (real name athletes – Stephanie Nicole Garcia) is in a relationship with the United States residing in the Russian professional dancer Artem Usov Chigvintseva. The pair met in 2017, while participating in the American project “Dancing with the stars.” In January 2020, it became known that Chigvintsev made athlete offer.

The previous gentleman Nikki was a legendary champion of the fighting on the wrestling WWE John Cena, with whom she was in a relationship for six years.

