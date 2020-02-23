Premier League: Arsenal vs Everton live streaming free

Arsenal vs Everton live streaming free

Arsenal – Everton. Forecast for the English Premier League match (February 23, 2020)



Arsenal – Everton: which bet?

In the final Sunday match of the 27th round of the Premier League on February 23, Arsenal will receive Everton – read our forecast for this meeting.

Arsenal

After a long series of draws, Arsenal finally won. And he won very solidly. The Gunners at home defeated Newcastle (4-0). After that, Arsenal was still successful in the Europa League, where they defeated Olympiakos (1-0) on the road . All this, perhaps, gives the fans of the team hope that even in the current season, not everything is lost.

Arsenal ceased to lose exactly with the advent of the New Year. Mikel Arteta’s wards in the Premier League defeated Manchester United (2: 0) and Newcastle (4: 0), and tied with Crystal Palace (1: 1), Sheffield (1: 1), Chelsea (2: 2) and Burnley (0: 0). Arsenal is now in tenth place. In addition, the Gunners made their way into the 1/8 FA Cup.

Four defenders are injured at Arsenal: Kieran Tierney, Calum Chambers, Cedric Soares and Sokratis Papastatopoulos. Questioned the participation of Lucas Torreira and Pablo Marie.

Everton

Everton is doing well too. Over the past 11 matches in the Premier League, “butterscotch” lost only on the road, “Manchester City” (1: 2). It happened just on the first day of the New Year. After that, Everton beat Crystal Palace (3: 1), Watford (3: 2) and Brighton (1: 0), and tied with West Ham (1: 1) and Newcastle “(2: 2). As a result, “Everton” has strengthened on the ninth line.

With representatives of the top six, Everton plays solidly, but at Goodison. Away, Everton lost to Liverpool (2: 5), Manchester City (1: 2), but tied with Manchester United (1: 1). At home, Everton defeated Chelsea (3: 1), split the world with Arsenal (0: 0) and Tottenham Hotspur (1: 1), and lost to Manchester City (1: 3).

Only Jean-Philippe Gbamen is injured at Everton. Theo Walcott’s participation is in doubt. In addition, Andre Gomes practically recovered from a terrible injury at the start of the season.

Statistics

Arsenal’s unbeaten streak has reached nine official matches.

In six of these nine matches, the bet “total less than 2.5” played.

In nine of Arsenal’s 13 home matches, the Premier League bet totaled over 2.5.

Everton lost only one of their previous 11 matches in the Premier League.

In all the last nine away meetings of the “butterscotch” in the Premier League the bet “both will score” was played.

Arsenal beat Everton in all six past home games. In the first round of this championship teams played in a goalless draw.

Forecast

Arsenal began to show signs of recovery. At first, Mikel Arteta built the game in defense, and now even in the attack, the “gunners” began to do well. However , Everton Carlo Ancelotti is also not an easy opponent. Beat “toffee” after the arrival of the Italian in the Premier League managed only Manchester City. By the way, both Ancelotti and Arteta made their debut at the helm of a new club just in a match against each other. Now they have the opportunity to show what they have achieved in their clubs in two months.

Our forecast – Everton will not lose for 1.84 in 1x BC