Premier League: Belshina Bobruisk vs FC Minsk live streaming free

Belshina vs Minsk: forecast for the match of the championship of Belarus (March 22, 2020)

Minsk won the last two matches against Belshina, but whether to have a third victory in a row on March 22, we prepared our forecast. Who will get the glasses?

Belshina

“Belshina” performed very powerfully last season – in the First League the team of Eduard Gradoboev turned out to be the strongest. They finished the “red-black” first, ahead of the second “Smolevichi” by four points, having obtained a ticket to the elite division. In the last friendly match, Belshina beat Svetlogorsk Khimik 3-0.

Minsk

“Minsk” can hardly be satisfied with the past season – the team of Andrei Razin managed to keep a residence permit in the elite, but she could not afford to sway more. “Citizens” came to the finish tenth, ahead of the departing “Dnipro” by only six points. In the last friendly match, in preparation for the new season, Minsk painted a 1-1 draw with Neman.

Statistics

In the last two matches, Belshina suffered two defeats from Minsk

In the last five home games, Belshina suffered four defeats against Minsk

In none of the last four away matches did Minsk miss more than one goal

Forecast

“Minsk” has a fairly solid lineup by the standards of the Belarusian championship, so the bet will probably be placed on the finish line in the upper half of the table. Today, the “townspeople” will meet with “Belshina”, which has only improved in class and does not have a powerful selection of players. In this situation, guests will obviously only play for victory and the chances of winning it are quite high.

We believe that guests are more likely to win. Forecast – Asian handicap (0) on Minsk . Winline BC offers such an outcome with a coefficient of 1.70