Premier League: Burnley vs Bournemouth live streaming free, preview, prediction

Burnley – Bournemouth. Forecast for the English Premier League match (February 22, 2020)

In the 27th round of the Premier League, Burnley will play at home with Bournemouth desperately fighting for survival on February 22 – we offer our forecast for this fight.

Burnley

Burnley gives his best stretch of the season. The team of Sean Deutsch for the second time in this championship does not lose four fights in a row. But if in the first case “Burnley” won twice and tied twice, now “burgundy” has three victories and one draw.

Ten points earned in the last four matches allowed Burnley to rise to 11th place and even reduce the gap from the European Cup zone to four points. Although 2020 began at Burnley unsuccessfully. Wards Daich lost to Aston Villa (1: 2) and Chelsea (0: 3). But in the next matches, Burnley defeated Leicester (2: 1), Manchester United (2: 0), Southampton (2: 1) and tied with Arsenal (0: 0).

Burnley plays almost the same at home and away. On the field, “burgundy” earned 19 points, and away 15. In the five previous home games in the Premier League, “Burnley” beat “Newcastle” (1: 0) and “Leicester” (2: 1), tied with “Arsenal” (0: 0), but lost to Aston Villa (1: 2) and Manchester United (0: 2).

Burnley only Ben Gibson is injured. Johan Gudmundsson, Matthew Lawton, Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood are questionable.

Bournemouth

“Bournemouth” survived a very difficult 2.5 months, during which the “cherries” won only once. But when it began to seem that nothing would save Eddie Howe’s team , Bournemouth won two games in a row. “Cherries” defeated the houses of “Aston Villa” (2: 1) and “Brighton” (3: 1). After that, “Bournemouth” lost on the road “Sheffield United” (1: 2).

Despite this, the Bournemouth remained outside the relegation zone. Cherries take 16th place, ahead of the 18th West Ham by two points.

On the road, “Bournemouth” in this championship played 13 matches in which he lost nine times. In the last five away matches, the team Eddie Howe lost to Brighton (0: 2), Norwich (0: 1), West Ham (0: 4) and Sheffield (1: 2), and won Chelsea “(1: 0).

The Bournemouth Infirmary was gradually empty. Now there are Arno Danjuma, Chris Mepham and Charlie Daniels. The participation of David Brooks and Lloyd Kelly is in question.

Statistics

Burnley’s unbeaten run in the Premier League has reached four fights.

Burnley have lost five of their previous ten matches on their field.

Bornmouth’s losing guest series in the Premier League has reached four meetings.

Yes, and won over the last ten away matches in the championship “cherry” only once.

The bet “both will score – no” played in six out of ten past Bournemouth away matches in the Premier League.

Burnley defeated Bournemouth in all three recent matches.

Last season, “burgundy” defeated the “cherries” 3: 1 and 4: 0, and in the first round of this championship they won away 1-0.

Forecast

The owners here definitely look like favorites. Burnley could have been put to victory if it had not been for some previous results of the “burgundy” at “Turf Moore”. This year, Burnley lost at home to Aston Villa (1: 2) in the Premier League and Norwich (1: 2) in the FA Cup. “Bournemouth” does not look so hopeless anymore and the motivation of “cherries” should definitely be prohibitive. Departure area is only two points. Here you can bet on “both will score.”

Our forecast – both will score for 1.98 in 1x BC