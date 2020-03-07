Premier League: Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur live streaming free

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur live streaming free

Burnley – Tottenham Hotspur Forecast (K. 1.91) and bets on the English Premier League match March 7, 2020

On Saturday, March 7, there will be a match of the 29th round of the English Premier League, in which Burnley will host Tottenham. The meeting starts at 20:30 Moscow time. The forecast for Burnley is Tottenham Hotspur.

Burnley

“Burgundy” are in the middle of the table with 38 points in the account, taking ninth place.

As for the frames, Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes have problems, but they are successfully replaced by Matey Otter and Jay Rodriguez.

In the Premier League, the team has not lost for six games in a row – four wins and two draws. Wards of Sean Daych beat Leicester (2: 1) and Manchester United (0: 2) at the start of the series. In addition, the guests beat Southampton (1: 2) and Bournemouth (3: 0). There was a draw with Arsenal (0-0).

The only failure during this period, which does not fit into the framework of the championship, was in the FA Cup. Burnley lost to Norwich 1: 2.

In the last round, the team visited Newcastle and tied 0-0. At the same time, “Burnley” has never managed to get on target.

Tottenham Hotspur

For 28 matches of the English championship, the London team was able to earn 40 points, which allows it to now occupy seventh place in the Premier League standings.

Four problematic positions in Tottenham Hotspur. Mourinho has difficulties not only in attack

The honeymoon period for the Portuguese specialist has come to an end

January 25, Tottenham Hotspur met with Southampton as part of the 1/16 final of the Country Cup. However, in the match at St. Mary’s, the rivals did not reveal the winner (1: 1).

After a draw in the Cup, Jose Mourinho wards had a good series of several victories. In the Premier League, “spurs” prevailed over Manchester United (2: 0), and three days later they knocked out “saints” from the FA Cup (2: 0).

On February 16, Tottenham beat Aston Villa in the championship (3: 2). In the 1/8 finals of the Champions League, “spurs” at home lost to RB Leipzig (0: 1). The defeat for the “spurs” ended and the meeting with Chelsea (1: 2).

In the last round of the Tottenham nuclear submarine lost to Wolverhampton – 2: 3. Another blow for the Mourinho team was a defeat in the penalty shootout against Norwich in the replay of the fifth round of the FA Cup – 1: 1, 2: 3. Against this background, Londoners are coming to the next game.

Forecast and Rates

Bookmakers could not determine the favorite. The home win ratio is 2.75, while the success of the guests is estimated at 2.70, and a draw – at 3.25.

1.91

Forecast: Tottenham victory with handicap 0

Ahead of Tottenham’s departure to Germany for the Champions League return match, but there are enough problems in the Premier League. The team continues the series without victories, which is already four fights. We propose that Tottenham win with a handicap of 0 for 1.91.