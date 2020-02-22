Premier League: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur live streaming free

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur live streaming free

Chelsea – Tottenham Hotspur. Forecast for the English Premier League match (February 22, 2020)

On Saturday, February 22, the next round in the Premier League will begin immediately with a central match: Chelsea will take Tottenham on their field – we offer a forecast for this match.

Chelsea

The unbeaten four-game Chelsea series could not fail to appear on the position of “senior citizens” in the table. Perhaps in another season, the “blue” would have flown out of the four, but in this championship the team of Frank Lampard has too weak competitors. As a result, Chelsea is still the fourth, but their five-point advantage over their rivals has completely melted. Chelsea are one point ahead of Tottenham Hotspur, and Sheffield United are two points ahead.

Chelsea have won three times in the last 11 matches in the Premier League , and lost five meetings.

In 2020, “retirees” in the Premier League defeated only Burnley (3: 0), tied with Brighton (1: 1), Arsenal (2: 2) and Leicester (2: 2) , and lost to Manchester United (0: 2) and Newcastle (0: 1).

At the same time, the statistics of meetings with representatives of the top six at Chelsea is not bad. True, Frank Lampard wards beat their direct competitors exclusively in a foreign field. Chelsea away defeated Tottenham Hotspur (2-0) and Arsenal (2-1), but lost to Manchester City (1-2) and Manchester United (0-4). At home, Chelsea lost to Liverpool (1: 2), Manchester United (0: 2) and tied with Arsenal (2: 2).

Chelsea injured only Ruben Loftus-Chik. The participation of N’Golo Kante, Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi is in doubt. But Christian Pulisic went on the mend. He is already close to returning to the squad.

Tottenham Hotspur

“Tottenham Hotspur” in recent matches, on the contrary, added, which allowed the “Spurs” to get into fifth place. It, we recall, because of the ban, Manchester City will provide the team that occupied it with a ticket to the Champions League.

Tottenham have won all three of their last matches in the Premier League, beating Aston Villa (3: 2), Manchester City (2: 0) and Norwich (2: 1). Although before this, the “spurs” in 2020 lost to Southampton (0: 1), Liverpool (0: 1) and tied with Watford (0: 0).

Tottenham played well with the top six, but earned less points than Chelsea. At home, the Spurs lost to Liverpool (0: 1) and Chelsea (0: 2), but defeated Manchester City (2: 0). Away, the London club lost to Liverpool and Manchester United for 1: 2, and played 2-2 with Arsenal and Manchester City.

Tottenham has trouble in attack. Not only did Harry Kane fly out almost until the end of the season, so did Son Heung Min. Mussa Sissoko and Juan Voith are also injured in the “spurs”, and Eric Lamela’s participation is in question. In general, the newcomer Stephen Bergwain will have to sort out the functions of the main scoring.



Statistics

Chelsea have won only three of their last 11 Premier League bouts.

At Stamford Bridge, “retirees” won in only one of five past meetings. And in three of these five matches Chelsea did not score.

Bet “total less than 2.5” played in seven of the ten previous Chelsea home bouts in the championship.

Tottenham have won only three of their last 19 away matches in the Premier League.

The bets “total over 2.5” and “both will score” were played in seven of ten past away matches of “spurs” in the Premier League.

In-person meetings in the Chelsea and Tottenham submarines in recent seasons simply exchange victories.

In the previous championship Chelsea won 2-0 at home, and Tottenham 3-1.

There was a similar story in the League Cup semifinal: Tottenham won 1-0 on their field, and Chelsea won 2-1 on Stamford.

In the first round of this championship, “pensioners” defeated “spurs” 2-0 away.

Forecast

Despite the best Tottenham performances in recent matches, bookmakers favor Chelsea. They can be understood. Both key strikers flew into Tottenham Hotspur, and Chelsea have been losing too much lately to allow themselves to lose again. Plus, Mourinho mostly loses in fights with his former rivals, while Tottenham at Stamford has only one victory in the last 29 years.

Our prediction is the victory of Chelsea for 1.81 in BC 1x.