Premier League: Dynamo Moscow vs Spartak Moscow, Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

Dynamo vs Spartak: forecast and bets on the Premier League match (February 29, 2020)

Dynamo can not beat Spartak for three matches, but whether this series will be interrupted on February 29 – you will find the answer in our forecast. Who is the favorite?

Dynamo Moscow

Dynamo faced serious problems in the first round of the championship – despite a number of solid transfers, the team did not give any result. Kirill Novikov changed the situation – under his leadership the “blue and white” became more stable, the defense became more orderly. For the winter break, Dynamo took the eighth line in the table with a lag of 10 points from the fifth Lokomotiv.

Surely bet on the Europa League by Dynamo is still being done, the club’s active work in the transfer market in winter clearly testifies to this – Dmitry Skopintsev was purchased from Krasnodar, Nikolai Komlichenko was redeemed from Mlada Boleslav , who accumulated 43 goals in the Czech Championship for three incomplete season.

The owners have no problems with injuries.

Spartac Moscow

Spartak also failed at the start of the season and managed to change the coach, but the arrival of Domenico Tedesco did not bring instant results . Of course, the changes freshened up the game of “red-white”, but the defense problems remained their “Achilles heel”, which did not allow “Spartak” to rise above the 10th line in the table.

Nevertheless, the “red-white” has a chance to break into the European Cups – it will be very difficult to play 12 points behind Lokomotiv and get into the Europa League through the Premier League, but the club still has the Russian Cup. In this tournament, “Spartak” has reached the quarter-finals and in a few days will play with CSKA. Given the situation in the championship, this fight should be for him the first ending of the season.

“Spartak” was not active in the transfer market, but the transition of Alexander Sobolev , who showed himself brightly as part of “Wings of the Soviets” and has already received a call to the Russian national team, is worth noting.

Disqualified Nail Umyarov. Injured Alexander Selikhov.

Statistics

In the first round, the teams painted a zero draw

In only one of the last five home games of the Premier League, Dynamo lost

Spartak won in none of the last three matches of the championship – two defeats and a draw

Forecast

Dynamo is trying to save the season – in the winter the club made two serious acquisitions, and on the whole are equipped with white and blue high-quality performers with whom you can try to sprint into the European competition zone.

Today, Novikov’s team will obviously play the first number and will try to interrupt the unsuccessful series in the derby with Spartak. In friendly matches, the “red and white” looked quite solid, but Tedesco is unlikely to have radically corrected the team’s game for several months, so Dynamo is able to take advantage of his opponent’s defense.

We believe that the owners are more likely to win. Forecast – Asian handicap (0) at Dynamo . In the Betting League, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.80