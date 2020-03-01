Premier League: Everton vs Manchester United, live stream, preview, prediction

Everton vs Manchester United. Forecast for the English Premier League match (March 1, 2020)

The meeting between Everton and Manchester United on March 1 claims to be central in the 28th round of the Premier League – we have prepared a forecast for this match.

Everton

The defeat from Arsenal slowed down Everton , which had already begun to threaten to fight for a place in the Europa League. However, according to the results of the upcoming meeting, “toffees” can not only return to the number of applicants for getting into European competitions, but even compete for a ticket to the Champions League. However, for this, Everton must win.

Arsenal’s fiasco for the team of Carlo Ancelotti was only the second failure in the last 12 matches in the Premier League. In the last five meetings, the Everton Premier League tied with West Ham (1: 1), Newcastle (2: 2), and defeated Watford (3: 2) and Crystal Palace (3: 1). .

They occupy the “toffee” 11th place.

Everton plays well with representatives of the top six. Especially in your field. At Goodison Park, the “toffee” in the current championship has already beaten Chelsea (3: 1), as well as tied with Arsenal (0: 0) and Tottenham Hotspur (1: 1). But Manchester City Everton lost at home (1: 3). Of the Everton away results in the Premier League, there are two meetings already with Carlo Ancelotti, in which the Merseysides lost to Manchester City (1: 2) and just Arsenal (2: 3), but fought for both clubs.

Two football players are injured at Everton: Morgan Schneidelen and Jean-Philippe Gbamen. Questioned is the participation of Luke Dinh.

Manchester United

Manchester United are coming to this match in a great mood. Both previous home games, the Red Devils won with a total score (8: 0). First Manchester United defeated Watford (3: 0) in the nuclear submarine, and last Thursday destroyed Brugge (5: 0) in the Europa League.

In the Premier League, Manchester United earned seven points in the last five games. The Red Devils defeated Chelsea (2-0) and Watford (3-0), tied with Wolverhampton (0-0), and lost to Burnley (0-0) and Liverpool ( 0: 2). Thanks to two victories in a row, Manchester United rose to fifth place, which gives the team that took her the right to qualify for the Champions League for next season.

To win a ticket to the Champions League, the “red devils” need to slightly improve guest results. By the number of points earned on the road, the “Red Devils” take eighth place. Although the last six away matches in the Premier League, the Sulscher team spent relatively normal. Manchester United lost to Liverpool, Watford, and Arsenal (all 0: 2), but defeated Chelsea (2: 0), Burnley (2: 0) and Manchester City ( 2: 1). Before that, the guest statistics of Manchester United in the championship were much worse.

Injured by Manchester United, the team’s top scorer Markus Rushford. His company in the infirmary is Paul Pogba and Lee Grant. The participation of Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Axel Tuanzebe and Anthony Marsial is in question.

Statistics

Everton have lost only two of their 12 previous Premier League matches.

In all the last five meetings of the “butterscotch” in the championship the bet “both will score” played.

Everton’s homeless win in the Premier League has reached six fights.

In all of the last eight matches of Manchester United in the Premier League, the bet “both will score – no” has played.

In ten of the 13 guest meetings of the “Red Devils” in the championship, the bet was “total less than 2.5”.

Everton beat Manchester United in only one of ten previous in-person matches. True, this happened last season, and then the “butterscotch” at home defeated Manchester United 4-0. In the first round of this championship, the teams at Old Trafford parted world (1: 1).

Forecast

Overall, the match between Everton and Manchester United promises to be exciting. Both clubs scored a good move. Everton, who plays at home, has a better chance. In addition, Manchester United will be a little tired after the battles in the Europa League. Accordingly, it is unlikely that the “toffee” will lose. At the same time , Everton is not distinguished by reliable defense, but plays well in attack.

Our forecast is the victory of Everton with handicap (0) for 1.89 in 1x BC