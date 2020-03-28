Premier League: FK Gorodeya vs Shakhter Soligorsk live streaming free

Gorodeya vs Shakhter Salihorsk. Forecast for the match of the championship of Belarus (March 28, 2020)

March 28, Gorodeya will host Soligorsk at the Shakhtar stadium as part of the Belarusian Championship, read our forecast version. Both teams lost their first matches. What will the clubs show us in the upcoming match?

Gorodeya

“Gorodeya” last year showed mixed results and was able to settle down only on the seventh line with 44 points. The offseason for the team turned out to be rather foggy. She was able to distinguish herself in only three in nine games, namely in matches against Arsenal (3: 1), Naftan (4: 1) and Neman (2: 1).

The club suffered a defeat from Vitebsk in the first round (0: 1).

Shakhter SG

Shakhtar pleased their fans with victories and high results in 2019. The team was able to take third place with 65 points scored. The club managed to play in the Super Bowl, but in the match against Dynamo Brest , he lost with the score 0: 2. The Pitmen are also fighting for the Belarus Cup, where they have already reached the semifinals and will meet again with Dynamo.

The moles lost the last match to Torpedo-BelAZ (0: 1).

Statistics

Gorodeya won three out of five past games.

Shakhter lost two of their previous five matches.

Shakhter won the last meeting in person.

Forecast

In our opinion, the upcoming meeting will be won again by the guests. They performed well last year and will not slow down. The hosts in the offseason looked uncertain and unstable, they still need to gain physical fitness during the championship.

Our forecast is the victory of Shakhter for 1.67 in Winline BC.