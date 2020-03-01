Premier League: Krasnodar vs Ufa, live stream, preview, prediction

Krasnodar can not beat Ufa in three matches in a row on its field, but you will learn from our prediction whether this series will be interrupted on March 1. No chance for guests?

Krasnodar

This season, Krasnodar is definitely making a bid for second place – given the failure to qualify for the Champions League at the end of summer, a direct ticket to the tournament is now definitely a priority for the team of Murad Musaev .

While the “bulls” are in second place in the table and lose to “Zenith” 10 points – we are no longer talking about the championship, it is much more important to defend the second place, which CSKA, Rostov and Lokomotiv also claim.

Injured Claesson, Spaich and Cabell.

Ufa

“Ufa” quite adequately held the first part of the championship and coped with its main task – after 19 rounds the team of Vadim Evseev is in eighth place in the table. “Citizens” are separated from the transitional matches zone by six points, which allow them to feel safe, but at the same time do not give any guarantees.

Statistics

“Krasnodar” has not yet lost in their field in the Premier League this season – five wins and five draws

In the first round, Krasnodar beat Ufa with a score of 3: 2

At the moment, the series without defeats of Krasnodar in the championship is nine matches – three wins and six draws

In nine away matches of the championship “Ufa” scored only four goals

Forecast

Krasnodar was not ideal in the first part of the championship, to say the least – the bulls made a lot of mistakes and remained in second place only due to the mistakes of competitors. At the decisive period of the season, “bulls” are extremely contraindicated in making mistakes, so it makes sense to wait for an active game in the attack from them today – “Ufa” will certainly try to create problems, but it will be almost impossible to resist the bulls’ powerful attack.

We believe that guests have no chance. Forecast – Asian handicap (-1) on Krasnodar . Winline BC offers such an outcome with a coefficient of 1.97