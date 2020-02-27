Premier League: Kryliya Sovetov vs Orenburg FC, live stream, preview, prediction

Kryliya Sovetov – Orenburg FC: prediction and betting on the Premier League match (February 28, 2020)

In the first round, “Wings of the Soviets” beat “Orenburg”, but whether the Samara club will be able to repeat the success on February 28, we prepared our forecast. What will be the outcome?

Wings of Soviets

Kryliya Sovetov

“Wings of the Soviets” failed the first part of the championship – the team of Miodrag Bozovic in 19 matches managed to score only 18 points. Thus, the Samara club is located on the penultimate place in the table, one point behind the zone of transitional matches. The saving 12th line is at the same distance, so the fight is clearly not yet lost.

During the winter break, “Wings of the Soviets” held a number of friendly matches, among which one can single out a 1-0 victory over the Torpedo, enchanting defeat of the Chinese Dalian Pro 7-0, defeats from Krasnodar (0: 1) and Stremsgodset “(0: 2). In winter, Alexander Sobolev moved to Spartak, Maxim Glushenkov followed in the opposite direction.

Disqualified by Alexander Anyukov .

Orenburg

Orenburg also has serious problems in the championship – after 18 rounds it is in 14th place in the table. While the situation cannot be called critical, the 12th Akhmat has only one point more and you can overcome this distance today. Before the winter break, Vladimir Fedotov left the team, Konstantin Emelyanov was entrusted with saving the club from relegation .

Orenburg also had a very busy winter season in friendly matches – they managed to beat the strong Danish Esbjerg, the Latvian Spartax, and rivals who were simpler in the person of the Chinese Dalian Pro and Europe from Gibraltar fell.

The main transfers of Orenburg are Islambek Kuat, who transferred from Kairat, and Mamadu Silla, acquired from Ghent.

Disqualified George Zotov .

Statistics

In the first round, “Wings of the Soviets” beat “Orenburg” with a score of 1: 0

Only in one of the last four home matches did Wings of the Soviets lose to Orenburg

“Orenburg” did not win in any of the last three matches of the championship – two losses and a draw

Forecast

“Wings of the Soviets” were in a difficult situation, having finished the first part of the championship in the direct relegation zone. Obviously, a way out of it must be sought immediately and in a duel with one of the main competitors, the bet will be placed only on victory.

Orenburg replaced the head coach, who can safely be called the creator of the club’s success in recent years, the Wings of the Soviets also have losses, but they are much less significant, which gives a certain advantage to the Wings of the Soviets, and they regularly visit Orenburg experiencing difficulties.

We believe that the owners are more likely to win. Forecast – Asian handicap (0) on Wings of the Soviets . In the Betting League, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.85