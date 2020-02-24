Premier League: Liverpool vs West Ham live streaming free

Liverpool vs West Ham live streaming free

Liverpool – West Ham. Forecast for the English Premier League match (February 24, 2020)

In the final match of the Premier League round 27 on February 24, Liverpool will host West Ham – read our forecast for this meeting.

Liverpool

The Merseyside Club is not in the best mood for the match. Last week, they played an away match in the Champions League against Madrid “Atletico” and lost 0-1.

In the Premier League, the situation looks almost resolved. Few people believe that the wards of Jürgen Klopp will not be able to win the “gold” championship medals. Liverpool last time became the champion 30 years ago, and since the founding of the Premier League has never once held the title of the best team in England.

At the moment, Liverpool has settled at the top of the standings and its separation from Manchester City at 22 points allows the team to relax.

In the last round, the Merseysides seriously tormented with Norwich, beating the opponent closer to the final whistle thanks to the accurate blow of Sadio Mane. This game took place on the road. At home, the Reds won all 13 matches in the championship.

Liverpool have no serious losses. The owners questioned Jordan Henderson and Jerdan Shakiri.

West Ham

The London club has a much worse situation. Once again, David Moyes proves to the English public that it is impossible to set serious tasks for him. Under his leadership , West Ham flew out of the FA Cup from West Bromwich (0: 1), missed the victory in a home game with Brighton (3: 3), winning 2: 0 and 3: 1 in the course of the meeting. But in general, earned only two points in the last six rounds.

It is not surprising that with such results the “Hammers” were in the relegation zone, and the struggle is expected to be difficult here. Now Moyes wards are in the 18th position and behind the Aston Villa by only one point.

Does not give reasons for optimism and the game of the London club away. West Ham have lost away four recent matches in a row at Crystal Palace (1: 2), Sheffield United (0: 1), Leicester (1: 4) and Manchester City (0: 2).

In the infirmary near the “hammers” are Ryan Fredericks, Jack Wilshire and Andrei Yarmolenko.

Statistics

Liverpool won all 13 matches in the championship at home.

In the last five home fights in the Premier League, Liverpool did not miss.

In 9 of 13 home games of Liverpool, the forecast was “total over 2.5”.

West Ham lost four away games in a row, and generally lost in seven of the nine previous bouts in the Premier League rivals.

Liverpool beat West Ham in five of their last six in-person matches.

In four of the six previous full-time bouts, Liverpool scored West Ham four goals.

Forecast

It is not visible yet due to what West Ham can take points in this meeting. The team skips regularly, and fails even with opponents who are noticeably lower than Liverpool. It’s time for David Moyes to pack his bags and a complete defeat from Liver could be a verdict.

In the first round , Liverpool away won with a score 2-0. It is unlikely to give in even now, although Klopp may resort to rotation in this meeting, so there may be few goals.

Our forecast is the victory of Liverpool + total less than 4.5 for 1.71 in BC Marathon