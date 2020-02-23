Premier League: Manchester United vs Watford live streaming free

Manchester United vs Watford live streaming free

Manchester United – Watford. Forecast for the English Premier League match (February 23, 2020)

In the 27th round of the Premier League on February 23, Manchester United at Old Trafford will host the challenging Watford – we evaluated the last performances of the teams and prepared a forecast for this meeting.

Manchester United

Having won Chelsea in the last round at Stamford Bridge, Manchester United joined the fight for a place in the Champions League. Now, the wards of Ole Gunnar Solskher are two points behind the fifth Tottenham Hotspur, and three points behind the fourth Chelsea. This week, the Red Devils also held a meeting in the Europa League with Brugge, in which they played (1: 1).

In the Premier League, Manchester United held six matches in 2020 , in which they won only twice. The Red Devils defeated Norwich (4-0) and defeated Chelsea (2-0). In other meetings, Manchester United lost to Burnley (0: 2), Liverpool (0: 2) and Arsenal (0: 2), and also broke the world with Wolverhampton (0: 0).

At home, Manchester United in 11 previous matches in the Premier League lost only Burnley (0: 2). This winter, on their field, the Mankunians defeated Norwich (4: 0), Newcastle (4: 1), beat Tottenham Hotspur (2: 1), and tied with Aston Villa (2: 2), Everton (1: 1) and Wolverhampton (0: 0).

Injured at Manchester United, Paul Pogba, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Axel Tuanzebe, Lee Grant and chief scorer Marcus Rashford.

Watford

“Watford” is coming to this match with a four-match losing streak. This is not the worst thing that has happened with the “hornets” this season, but “Watford” dropped to 19th place. Although from the 17th “Aston Villa” Nigel Pearson’s team is separated by only one point.

Could not beat in these four meetings the “hornets” “Everton” (2: 3), “Aston Villa” (1: 2), “Tottenham” (0: 0) and “Brighton” (1: 1). At the very beginning of the year, Watford defeated Bournemouth (3: 0) and defeated Wolverhampton (2: 1).

With representatives of the top six , Watford earned six points this season. Four of them since the arrival of Nigel Pearson. The Hornets at home tied with Arsenal (2: 2), Tottenham (0: 0), defeated Manchester United (2: 0) and lost to Chelsea (1: 2). On the road, Watford lost to Manchester City (0: 8), Liverpool (0: 2), and tied with Tottenham Hotspur (1: 1)

Only Daryl Yanmat is injured at Watford. The question is the participation of Tom Cleverly, who is already undergoing rehabilitation after a long absence.

Statistics

In all the last seven games of Manchester United in the Premier League, the bet “both will score – no.”

Bet “total less than 2.5” won in eight out of ten past fights of the “red devils” in the Premier League.

The winning streak of the Watford in the Premier League has reached four meetings.

On the road “hornets” won only two of 13 matches in this championship.

Manchester United beat Watford in five of their last six face-to-face meetings, but a losing series of Hornets was interrupted just this season. “Watford” at home defeated Manchester United (2-0).

However, at Old Trafford Manchester United defeated Watford in all eight previous matches.

Forecast

Manchester United at Old Trafford, even with an injured Rashford and playing 1/16 of the Europa League behind, must beat Watford. Although Manchester United have already lost glasses with Aston Villa at home, and Watford does not look weaker than the Villans. However, you can still take a chance here, backed by a bet on “total less than 2.5”. The vast majority of past meetings of the Mankunians were not productive.

Our forecast – Manchester United will not lose + total less than 2.5 for 2.14 in 1x BC