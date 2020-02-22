Premier League: Sheffield United vs Brighton live stream, preview, betting tips

Sheffield United vs Brighton live stream

Sheffield United – Brighton. Forecast for the English Premier League match (February 22, 2020)

According to the results of the 27th round, “Sheffield United” has an excellent opportunity to get into the Champions League zone: the “blades” at home on February 22 take “Brighton” – we made a forecast for this match.



Sheffield United

Sheffield United’s yesterday’s representative in this championship could beat Wolverhampton. “Wolves”, recall, after upgrading to the class on the go qualified for the Europa League. Sheffield helps in many ways with their amazing protection. Only Liverpool missed fewer blades.

Sheffield United is approaching this fight with ten points earned in the last five matches of the Premier League. Chris Wilder wards in these meetings defeated West Ham (1: 0), Crystal Palace (1: 0) and Bournemouth (2: 1), tied with Arsenal (1: 1), and lost Manchester City (0: 1).

By the way, more often Sheffield loses just in their native arena. In total, at Bramall Lane, the Blades have five defeats in this championship. In five previous home games in the Premier League, Sheffield beat Aston Villa (2: 0), West Ham (1: 0) and Bournemouth (2: 1), tied with Watford (1: 1 ), but lost to Manchester City (0: 1).

Sheffield is not injured.

Brighton

Brighton are coming to this match with a six-match losing streak in the Premier League. “The Seagulls” did not manage to win in 2020. Graham Potter’s team tied with Aston Villa (1: 1), Watford (1: 1), West Ham (3: 3) and Chelsea (1: 1), and lost to Bournemouth ( 1: 3) and Everton (0: 1). Now Brighton is forced to fight for survival.

However, Potter’s wards did not allow direct competitors to win. With the exception of Bournemouth. Now Brighton is in 15th place, three points ahead of the relegation zone.

On the road “seagulls” in the last five meetings in the Premier League earned two points. “Brighton” lost to “Everton” (0: 1), “Bournemouth” (1: 3) and “Tottenham” (1: 2), and in a draw played with “West Ham” (3: 3) and “Crystal Palace” ( 1: 1). In total, Brighton won twice in this championship in away matches.

Injured by Brighton Jose Isquierdo. Questioned is the participation of Dale Stevens.

Statistics

Sheffield United have lost two of their last nine home games in the Premier League.

The bet “total less than 2.5” played in nine out of ten past matches of “blades” in the Premier League.

The winning streak of Brighton in the Premier League has reached six meetings.

The seagulls won only one of 11 previous matches in the championship.

Bet “total over 2.5” played in seven of the ten past guest matches of “gulls” in the Premier League.

Despite the fact that Sheffield United and Brighton appeared in the Premier League almost at the same time, in the last Championship draws these teams did not intersect.

Before this season, clubs last met in 2006, then Sheffield won both matches. They got the “blades” of victory in the first round of this championship (1: 0).

Forecast

In “Sheffield United” lack of motivation should not be in principle. For the first time in a long time, the club takes part in the Premier League. There is also the opportunity to get into the Champions League turned up. Now the only question is whether the “blades” can cope with the pressure. As matches with the tops show, defeats from the best made Sheffield stronger. After losing to Liverpool and Manchester City, Sheffield played steeper in the following meetings. “Blades” must cope with “Brighton”.

Our forecast – Sheffield United will not lose + total less than 2.5 for 2.01 in 1x BC