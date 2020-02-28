Premier League: Ural vs CSKA, Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

Ural vs CSKA: prediction for the Premier League match (February 29, 2020)

CSKA

CSKA is not spending its best season – the team of Viktor Goncharenko relies on a ticket to the Champions League, but does not stand up to the competition so far. By the start of the 20th round “CSKA” are fourth in the table – “Rostov” is ahead only due to additional indicators, “Krasnodar” has one more point.

During a pause in the championship, CSKA actively warmed up on rivals in friendly matches – “CSKA” lost only once, “Zenit” became their offender (2: 3).

Igor Diveev is disqualified .

Ural

Ural has already almost said goodbye to the dream of European competition – Dmitry Parfenov’s team is in ninth place in the table. To catch up with the fifth Lokomotiv, which has 10 points more, only a miracle will help the “bumblebees”, so for sure they will focus on maintaining a residence permit in the Premier League. There is something to work on – the zone of transitional matches is at a distance of five points.

The match due to disqualification will be missed by Varazdat Aroyan and Artyom Fidler.

Statistics

In the last four matches, CSKA won four victories over Ural

Only in one of the last five matches of the championship CSKA lost

In the last six matches of the championship “Ural” managed to get just one victory

Forecast

CSKA actively worked at the winter training camp and held a huge number of sparring events in which it was a success – in 10 of 12 matches, the army team were stronger. The task for the team of Goncharenko is simple – at least to win third place from Rostov, so she cannot afford to make mistakes in home games.

Obviously, the teams are not yet in optimal condition, but CSKA has a serious class advantage over the opponent, the “army team” have ambitious plans and play on their own field – this should be enough for a landslide victory.

We believe that guests have no chance. Forecast – Asian handicap (-1) at CSKA . In the Betting League, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.72