Premier League: West Ham vs Southampton live streaming free

West Ham vs Southampton live streaming free

On Saturday, February 29th, at 6:00 pm Moscow time, at the Olympic Stadium in London , the match of the 28th round of the England Championship 2019/20 West Ham United – Southampton will take place . The arrival of David Moyes on the coaching bench of Londoners has not changed anything, Londoners are still among the main contenders for demotion. More recently, the same words could be said about the wards of Ralph Hazenhüttl, but the “saints”, with general instability, were able to take a significant step forward in the standings of the national championship.

Head to Head Statistics West Hampton – Southampton

Since 1920, Hammers and Saints have played 108 matches in various national tournaments. A notable advantage on the side of the “iron”, “West Ham” won 44 meetings. Southampton has 34 wins, thirty fights ended in a draw.

West Ham – Southampton: 2-0, 0-2 | 0: 1, 1: 1 | 1: 1, 0: 1 | 4: 1, 1: 1 | 3: 1, 0: 0 | 1: 3, 0: 0 | 2: 1, 0: 1 | 0: 3, 3: 1 | 3: 0, 2: 3 | 3: 0, 2: 1 | 1: 0 Premier League 2019/20

The results of matches played by teams over the past seasons of the Premier League are given. A total of 108 goals scored 304 (165: 139) goals, the average performance is (2.81) goals per game.

West Ham United

In the last round of the championship of England, David Moyes wards lost a good game to Liverpool (2: 3) at Anfield, Londoners cannot win seven (H2-P5) game days. At the moment, “West Ham” is located on the 18th position (B6 + H6-P15, goals 32:48) in the current ranking table, which corresponds to the relegation zone. With a good performance, as for an outsider, the Hammers are among the weakest in the Premier League in terms of defensive indicators. Worthy of attention is the weak home (B3 + H3-P7, balls 20:25) statistics of the “iron” in the current season.

They will not play even in doubt – Andrey Yarmolenko, Tomas Soucek / Ryan Frederiks, Jack Wilshire.

Southampton

The team of Ralph Hazenhüttl on the previous playing day of the Premier League 2019/20 beat Aston Villa (2: 0) at St. Marys, in ten (B6 + H1-P3) Saints rounds they lost three times. A solid jerk, you can’t say anything, which allowed Southampton to move from the relegation zone to twelfth (B10 + H4-P13, goals 34:48) in the standings.

Let us pay attention to a noticeable improvement in the game of “saints” in defense in the second round, although the indicators are still among the worst. Also solidly pulled up guest statistics, before the defeat of “Liverpool” (0: 4) on “Anfield” in the asset of “red-white” four away victories in a row.

Will not play and in doubt – Nathan Redmond, Kyle Walker-Peters / Kevin Danso, William Smallbone.

Approximate lineups for the match “West Ham” – “Southampton”, February 29, 2020

West Ham United: Fabiansky – Balbuena, Ogbonne, Cresswell, Issa Diop – Snodgrass, Noble, Fornals, Rice, Lansini – Alle.

“Southampton”: McCarthy – Westergor, Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand – Armstrong, Heibierg, Ward Praus, Oriol, Genepo – Danny Ingz.

Forecast for the match “West Ham” – “Southampton”, February 29, 2020

Bookmakers are in difficulty, the line for the expected match is flat, although in some offices there is a slight roll towards the guests. In favor of the David Moyes team there are practically no arguments for the current season, West Ham is far from stability, Londoners give out good football in short sections during individual matches. Southampton, in turn, found its game and although it is also completely far from ideal conditions, Ralph Hazenhüttl’s guys are more stable. It is noteworthy that the bet “total over 2.5” played in nine of the thirteen previous meetings of the “Hammers” and “saints”, now the defense of the rivals leaves much to be desired.

Match Total Over (2.5) – Kef (1.77) on BC Parimatch

London, February 29, 2020. Stadium: The Olympic Stadium. The match starts at 18:00 (Moscow time).