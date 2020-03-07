Premier League: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton & Hove Albion live stream

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton & Hove Albion live streaming free

Wolverhampton – Brighton. Forecast (K. 2.17) and bets on the Premier League match March 7, 2020

Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton is fighting for 5th place with Man United. The hosts have 42 points after 28 rounds. For four consecutive rounds, the team has not lost in the Premier League.

Note that the “wolves” were in the 1/8 finals of the Europa League, defeating Espanyol. In the first match, the team Espirito Santo won 4-0, and in the second, away match, they lost 3-2. In the last round of the Premier League, the team won 2–3 against Tottenham away.

This season, the Orange-and-Blacks have lost only four matches on their field. The opponents were not easy – Chelsea (2: 5), Braga (0: 1), Tottenham Hotspur (1: 2) and Liverpool (1: 2).

In the submarine Wolves lost six of 28 matches. Most often the team played a draw – 12 times.

Brighton

Brighton is close to the relegation zone and takes 15th place. Guests have 28 points, which is only one point less than Bournemouth (18th place).

“Resorts” could not win in eight matches of the tournament in a row. If you take into account the match in the FA Cup, the series will be 9 fights. In three of four meetings, the team tied. For the third consecutive game, the “seagulls” have conceded no more than one ball.

On February 29, Brighton lost to Crystal Palace 0-1. Earlier, the guests had two draws with Sheffield United (1: 1) and Watford (1: 1).

NPS calendar and table

Away “blue and white” won only two matches. Of the five away meetings, they lost three times and tied twice.

Forecast and Rates

Wolves are clearly stronger. At home, the team plays well, and it’s not easy for any opponent at Molinyu. It is worth noting that the “wolves” last won the Brighton in 2016. 0: 0 and 2: 2 – that’s how the teams played in past full-time matches.

For the victory, Wolves are given 1.66, and for Brighton they offer 5.50. The draw is accompanied by a coefficient of 4.00.

Given the current situation, we believe that the Wolves will not lose. Forecast and bet – 1X and TM 2.5 for 2.17.