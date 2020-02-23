Premier League: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Norwich City live stream, preview

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Norwich City live stream

On February 23, in the Premier League round 27, Wolverhampton will host Norwich at Molinyu. Are there any chances for the “canaries” in this meeting? – our forecast.

Wolves

After a bright victory over Espanyol in the Europa League (4-0), Wolves are now trying to improve their position in the championship. Moreover, the “wolves” had a great opportunity to compete not only for a place in the Europa League, but also for a ticket to the Champions League. Team Nuno Santo is in eighth place, behind the fifth Tottenham Hotspur by just four points.

The positions of the “wolves” have worsened just recently. This is partly due to the complex calendar. In the previous seven meetings in the Premier League, Wolverhampton played twice with Liverpool (1: 2, 0: 1), and also broke the world with Manchester United (0: 0) and Leicester (0: 0) . Although happened with the Wolves and two setbacks. The wards of Santo could not beat Newcastle (1: 1) at home, and lost to Watford (1: 2) on the road. The only victory during this time, “Wolverhampton” got in a duel with “Southampton” (3: 2).

At home, “wolves” do not play in the best way, having earned a total of 18 points on “Molinyu”. According to this indicator, Wolverhampton is 13th in the championship. However, the outsiders of the house “wolves” stably beat. “Watford” and “West Ham” wards Santo won 2-0, and “Aston Villa” – 2: 1.

Wounded “Wolves” no. Even Ruben Vinagre is already close to returning to the field.

Norwich

Norwich doesn’t look as hopeless in this Premier League as Huddersfield in the previous one. And for the “Fulham” “canaries” are better. However, Daniel Farke’s team is still the weakest in the league. From the saving place 17, “Norwich” is separated by seven points, and from the 19th “Watford” – six.

At the same time, accusing Norwich of not trying hard. Over the past 14 fights in the Premier League, the “canaries” only lost once with a difference of more than one goal. In 2020, Norwich tied with Crystal Palace (1: 1) and Newcastle (0: 0), defeated Bournemouth (1: 0), and lost to Manchester United (0: 4), Tottenham Hotspur (1: 2) and Liverpool (0: 1). In addition, the wards of Daniel Farke came out in 1/8 of the FA Cup.

The guest form of Norwich is the worst in the championship. Outside of their arena, Norwich earned only six points. Two of them in the previous five away meetings. The Canaries parted ways with Leicester (1: 1) and Newcastle (0: 0). Lost Norwich Manchester United (0: 4), Aston Villa (0: 1) and Tottenham Hotspur (1: 2).

Injured by Norwich Timm Klose and Sam Byram. The participation of Christoph Zimmermann and Onel Hernandez is in doubt.

Statistics

Wolverhampton won only one of seven previous matches in the Premier League.

Bet “both will score” played in seven out of ten past matches of “wolves” in the Premier League.

However, the “total less than 2.5” bet was played in eight of Wolverhampton’s 13 home meetings in the championship.

Norwich have won only one of 13 previous matches in the Premier League.

Bet “total less than 2.5” played in nine of the 13 away matches of “Norwich” in the Premier League.

” Norwich” can not beat ‘Wolves’ three matches in a row. In the first round of this championship, “wolves” defeated “canaries” (2: 1) on the road.

Forecast

Even despite participating in the Europa League, Wolverhampton should calmly deal with the last Premier League team at home. Judging by the statistics, the match promises to be poor for goals. “Norwich” on the road sits in defense, and the “wolves” fights at “Molinyu” turn out to be productive when they play with tops.

Our forecast is Wolverhampton victory + total less than 3.5 for 2.20 in 1x BC