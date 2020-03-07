Premier Liga: Arsenal vs West Ham live streaming free

Arsenal vs West Ham live streaming free

Arsenal – West Ham. Forecast and announcement for the match of the championship of England

Yarmolenko will not be. But the “gunners” early to relax

In the 29th round of the football championship of England the London derby will take place – Arsenal will take West Ham. The meeting will take place on Saturday, March 7th.

West Ham is especially interesting to Ukrainian fans, because 30-year-old Ukrainian winger Andriy Yarmolenko is a member of the Hammers. Unfortunately, the Ukrainian will not play with the “gunners” – because of the injury, Yarmolenko dropped out at least until March 15th.

The current West Ham season has frankly failed. The team is in the basement of the standings, where it continues to fight for survival. Now the “Hammers” occupy the 16th line in the Premier League, having 27 points in the asset with a difference of 35-49 goals scored and conceded.

Yes, West Ham has one of the worst defensive lines in the championship of England. Only “Aston Villa” (52 goals) and “Norwich” with “Southampton” (51 goals each) miss more. But, as you know, a wounded beast is doubly dangerous. For example, in the last round, West Ham found the strength to beat Southampton 3-1 in the house, despite the fact that the opponent is higher in the standings. The proximity of relegation to the Championship sometimes works true miracles with weak teams, so with West Ham it’s worth keeping an eye out.

Arsenal, under the leadership of Mikel Arteta, is slowly awakening from hibernation. A series of “Gunners” without defeats in the English championship is already seven matches. Yes, there were four draws in a row, but Arsenal won the last two matches with a total score of 7: 2.

Of course, the team’s game is far from ideal. After 28 rounds played, Arsenal took 10th place in the standings, having 37 points in the asset with a difference of 39-36 goals scored and goals conceded. But, for example, to the fifth place, which is occupied by Manchester United, there are only five credit points. If Arsenal continues to score points, it will definitely end the season at the top of the standings.

The Gunners are favorites, but West Ham will snap back with all his might. Arsenal’s victory is more likely, but a draw will not be a fantastic result either.

Indicative compositions:

Arsenal: Leno – Bellerin, Mustafi, Louis, Saka, Ceballos, Jaca, Pepe, Ozil, Obameyang, Nketia.

West Ham: Fabiansky – Ngakia, Diop, Obonya, Cresswell, Noble, Rice, Bowen, Fornals, Antonio, Alla.

Will not play: Chambers, Tierney, Soirish, Torreira, Kolasinac – Soucek, Wilshire, Yarmolenko, Fredericks.

Saturday March 7th

Arsenal – West Ham

London. Emirates Stadium. 5 p.m.

Live broadcast on Setanta Sports

Forecast Sport.ua – 2: 1

Referee: Martin Atkinson