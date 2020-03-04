Premiere of animated film “Forward”

In the capital’s cinema “cinema city” was the premiere of the animated film Disney and Pixar “Forward”.

Among the first viewers of the new animated adventure were: Maria Vinogradova, Anna Zavalska, Assol, Anatoliy Anatolich, Vyacheslav Solomka, Anna Trincher and others.

“Forward” starts with the narrator, who tells us that “long ago the world was full of miracles”, and the screen shows the image of the past of the world: foliage fairy Kingdom of elves, fairies and wizards. But magic, as we were told, was replaced by technological innovation (we switched to gas stoves and TVs), and then the cartoon takes the audience to a version of today.

The main characters are different by nature and temperament the brothers Ian and barley. On the day of the 16th anniversary Yen, their mother pulls from the attic wizard wand, passed to the brothers of their late father to create a witch’s spell. With the help of magic, they have the opportunity to bring my father back to this world one day.

But when Ian can’t keep staff at the time of the spells, they only return his father’s feet. So begins a quest to restore the rest of his body.

Waiting for them in mass trials, death threats, disappointments and happy moments. This adventure will give them a new self, reveal hidden talents and release from old fears.

Good, good story. Of course the plot is unusual, but no wonder this is Disney, and this company knows how to surprise. From the point of view of animation, Pixar again ahead of the entire planet! The cartoon was very bright, colorful. And shows like magic and she not only is able to change the world around and inside you. In order for the magic lived among us, don’t need magical staff, you have our desire!

In wide release, the cartoon comes out on March 5.